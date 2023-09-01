Relief Therapeutics Holding/ Key word(s): Conference

Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

01.09.2023 / 07:45 CET/CEST

Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference GENEVA (SEPT. 1, 2023) – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding(SIX: RLF , OTCQB: RLFTF ,

RLFTY )

(Relief Therapeutics), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced that Jack Weinstein, chief executive officer, will present a company overview during the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York. Presentation Date: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

Presentation Time: 12:30 p.m. EDT

Management will host one-on-one meetings during the event. Institutional investors who are registered for the conference can log into to request a meeting with the company. A live webcast of the Relief Therapeutics presentation can be found at the following link: and will be archived for a period of 90 days after the conference.

