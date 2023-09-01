Flatexdegiro AG: Jens Möbitz Promoted To The Management Board Of Flatexdegiro Bank AG

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Personnel

flatexDEGIRO AG: Jens Möbitz promoted to the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG

Jens Möbitz promoted to the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO

Bank

AG flatexDEGIRO Bank's Management Board extended to six members Frankfurt/Main – flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) expands the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG and appoints long-time member of the Group's leadership team, Jens Möbitz, to further enhance the organizational setup and strengthen its corporate governance. Jens Möbitz will assume responsibility for operational client functions as well as Treasury within the bank's Management Board. With effect from September 1, 2023, flatexDEGIRO Bank AG has appointed Jens Möbitz to its Management Board. Jens Möbitz has held varimanagement positions within the flatexDEGIRO Group over the past 20 years. During this time, the trained banker has driven the continuprofessionalization of ongoing business operations in a dynamic growth environment and played a key role in shaping the operational integration of DEGIRO into the Group's processes and leveraging the resulting synergies. As a Board Member, Jens Möbitz will assume responsibility for flatexDEGIRO Bank's operational front-, middle- and back-office functions including securities processing as well as the bank's treasury operations. Martin Korbmacher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG: "We are very pleased that with Jens Möbitz, we have been able to promote such an experienced and accomplished colleague from within our own ranks to lead the further development and harmonization of our operational processes that are central to the long-term and sustainable success of a fast-growing company like flatexDEGIRO.” With the appointment of Jens Möbitz, the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG consists of six members, whose other members are Frank Niehage (CEO), Dr. Benon Janos (CFO), Dr. Matthias Heinrich (CRO), Steffen Jentsch (CPO) and Stephan Simmang (CTO).

About flatexDEGIRO AG flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platform in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge as well as the high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering to customers. With over 2.5 million customer accounts and over 67 million securities transactions settled in 2022, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further profitable growth. For more information visit



