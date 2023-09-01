Andreas Renschler Succeeds Jörg Kampmeyer On The Supervisory Board Of GEA Group AG

EQS-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Andreas Renschler succeeds Jörg Kampmeyer on the Supervisory Board of GEA Group AG

Andreas Renschler succeeds Jörg Kampmeyer on the Supervisory Board of GEA Group AG Düsseldorf, September 1, 2023 – Andreas Renschler, former member of the Management Board of both Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG, joins the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft as a new member by appointment of Düsseldorf Local Court effective September 1, 2023. He will then stand for election by the shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting next year. Born in Stuttgart, Germany, Andreas Renschler succeeds Jörg Kampmeyer, who stepped down from the Supervisory Board for personal reasons effective August 31, 2023. For a considerable span until 2020, Andreas Renschler held board-level responsibility for the commercial vehicles division within the automotive groups Volkswagen AG and then Daimler AG. The 65-year-old industrial engineer and business graduate served on the supervisory boards of varicompanies and is currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hella GmbH & Co. KG a. A. In addition, he lectures in management accounting as an adjunct professor at the Technical University of Munich. “In Andreas Renschler, we are welcoming an accomplished professional who will significantly enrich the knowledge and expertise of our Supervisory Board. We very much look forward to working together,” said Professor Dieter Kempf, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA Group AG.“The Supervisory Board would like to thank Jörg Kampmeyer for his commitment and wishes him all the best for the future.” Andreas Renschler will be succeeding Jörg Kampmeyer also on the Innovation and Product Sustainability Committee. Details about the new composition of the committee is available on the GEA website at gea.com.

About GEA GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components, and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees working across five divisions and 62 countries, the group generated revenues of more than EUR 5.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. GEA plants, processes, components, and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of production processes across the globe. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage, and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company's purpose: "Engineering for a better world".



GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the

DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability and the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Indices.



