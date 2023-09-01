90 Schools Sans Buildings In Khost, Students Exposed To Harsh Weather

A girls and boys school in Terzayo area of Alisher district is one of the schools without a building.

Salim, 13, a student of 6th grade, told Pajhwok Afghan News that their school had no building and they attended classes under the shadow of trees.

He said in addition to no building, they also faced lack of stationary.“In summer and winter, we face a host of problems.”

Mashita, 11, a student of 4th grade of this school, told Pajhwok that their school was without a building. She urged the government to provide a shelter for them.

Officials of a middle school called Sin Khor say that a total of 857 students are studying in the school, including 388 girls.

Zabat Khan, a teacher of the school, told Pajhwok that in such situation, the students could not complete their studies as required.

He added the school was established almost 15 years ago and had since no building.

Khost Education Department official Khair Gul Khairkhawa told Pajhwok that there were a total of 371 government schools in the province including 81 schools for girls.

He said out of the 371 schools, 90 schools were without buildings and some of them were operated in tents.

He added:“Our demand is not only from foreign countries, but also from rich people. Those who say education is for all should cooperate withmore so that students who are exposed to wind, rain and sun are provided with a suitable place”.

sa/ma

Hits: 8