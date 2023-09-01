Global Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market Size, Growth And Forecast To 2031

VSaaS enables remote surveillance via mobile devices, workstations, and tablets on PC, Android, and Apple devices. VSaaS reduces capital expenditures, operational expenses, and energy consumption. Switching to VSaaS makes the installation of the system straightforward. VSaaS offers numeradvantages, including flexible payment options and entirely scalable, customer-tailored solutions.

VSaaS has become crucial for safeguarding public safety by placing multiple public safety and transportation infrastructure cameras. For instance, the United Kingdom and France have invested substantially in CCTV monitoring. In contrast, some cities in the United States, such as Chicago, are estimated to have as many as 24,000 connected cameras. In addition, the demand for VSaaS from the government sector is projected to increase due to rising public security awareness, government security expenditure through initiatives such as smart cities, and rising digitization. The increasing rate of video surveillance adoption and the rising demand for high-tech technologies in the private sector contribute to the expansion of the market.

As per the Congressional Research Service, the number of active IoT devices will increase to 21.5 billion in 2025 from 9.9 billion in 2019. In multiple regions, most residences now contain at least one networked IoT device. In addition, video surveillance and IoT are intertwined, as cameras and recorders employ InteProtocol (IP) and are Internet-connected. Moreover, according to The Open Group, approximately 85 percent of enterprises use cloud technology to store data. Advanced cloud systems provide a flexible combination of on-premises and cloud-based storage. Customers can access movies regardless of where they are stored or viewed. It is possible to instantaneously increase the resolution or retention period without modifying the existing hardware. In addition, cloud systems utilize a vast shared cloud infrastructure for video storage, which offers tremendeconomies of scale and adaptability. Therefore, developing IoT and cloud-based VSaaS systems will create market expansion opportunities.

North America is the most significant global video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 14.80% during the forecast period. North America is regarded as the market leader because countries such as the U.S. and Canada contribute substantially to the overall revenue. These nations embrace new technologies very quickly. Compared to other regions, North America dominated technological adoption; thus, the demand for a hybrid system, megapixel camera, and analytics is high. In North America, the evolution of communication networks has accelerated the expansion of VSaaS systems. In North America, the adoption of IP surveillance technology has been positively influenced by technological advancements, real-time access, integration of wireless technologies, video analytics, the affordability of IP surveillance systems, and government initiatives. In addition, the private sector retail and commercial establishments, such as hotels, restaurants, and office complexes, are the most prevalent users of surveillance cameras in the United States, driving market growth.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.64% over the forecast period. Due to the rapid market expansion in nations like the U.K. and France, the European continent has substantial market expansion potential. Regarding region, the United Kingdom has the highest InteProtocol adoption rate among small and medium-sized enterprises. It is anticipated that the adoption of VSaaS will increase in the United Kingdom due to the interest shown by small businesses there in IP technology. A rise in wireless IP surveillance and the development of video analytics and intelligent video surveillance are among the market-driving trends for the foreseeable future. In addition, the market for video surveillance systems in Europe is driven by rising IT expenditures, rising terrorist activities, rising security expenditures, and government initiatives to develop advanced security systems in the region. Due to features such as real-time access, integration of wireless technologies, technological advancement, and affordability, the IP surveillance segment dominates the European video surveillance system market.



The global video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market was valued at USD 5,223.01 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 20,503.75 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market is bifurcated into hosted, managed, and hybrid.

The hosted segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.66% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market is segmented into commercial, infrastructure, residential, military and defense, and others.

The commercial segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.60% during the forecast period.

The key global video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market players are CiSystems, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Genetec Inc., Avigilon Corporation, Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Controls, Eagle Eye Networks, and Pacific Control.



In May 2023, The Broadband Service Provider announced that Converge ICT and KT Corp of South Korea agreed to pursue a future business collaboration and partnership. Among the prospective deals that Converge is eyeing with KT Corp, formerly known as Korea Telecom, are a cloud-based video surveillance solution called Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) and a technology for transportation management called Mobility as a Service (MaaS). In September 2022, The leading global IP surveillance solution provider, VIVOTEK, announced the launch of its eagerly anticipated cloud-based video surveillance as a service (VSaaS), VORTEX, in the US, indicating not only the company's grand launch in the subscription-based market but also its ability to consolidate camera, web, app, cloud, and deep learning technology into a cohesive, powerful AI surveillance solution.



