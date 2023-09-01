Finland To Promote Racial And Gender Equality

The plan, which parliament will start debating next week, covers the entire education system. It aims to increase the participation of children with an immigrant background in early childhood education and care. Efforts will also be made to combat discrimination among jobseekers in the recruitment process and promote the entry of female immigrants into the labor market.

The announcement came as a reaction to a heated public debate on racism earlier this year sparked by what was considered racial social media and private blog content published by senior government officials several years ago.

The issue also caused a spat within the government, with the Swedish People's Party of Finland (RKP) contemplating whether to withdraw from the government. Next week, parliament will have a vote of confidence on Finance Minister Riikka Purra and Economy Minister Wille Rydman, both from the Finns Party. They have both been heavily criticized by the public for their racial attitudes.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told the media on Wednesday that all coalition parties would support the non-discrimination action plan and vote in favor of confidence to ensure the survival of the government, which consists of the National Coalition Party and the Finns Party as major parties, with the Finnish Christian Democrats and the RKP holding fewer portfolios.

