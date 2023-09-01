Turkish Weightlifter Tests Positive For Banned Substance

This finding could jeopardize the Olympic journey of Turkey's weightlifting team to Paris 2024. It marks the third instance in three months that a Turkish weightlifter has faced a doping violation.

Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Turkmenistan are the other nations that have seen three or more weightlifters test positive within a 12-month span.

Yuksel, 23, underwent a non-competition test by the ITA on July 28. In April, the ITA disclosed that two Turkish athletes, Hakan Kurnaz and Pelinsu Bayav, had tested positive for the steroid methasterone. ■

