Egypt Starts Multinational Military Drill, Saudi Army Join Exercise

The Bright Star military drill, which kicked off Thursday on the Mohamed Naguib military base at the Mediterranean Sea, will run until Sep. 14, with the participation of 8,000 troops from 34 countries, according to a report from the Egypt Daily News.

The exercise involves ground forces, infantry, artillery units, navy, air forces, and special operations forces, the Egyptian media outlet said.

The drill provides opportunities for the participating nations to exchange experience and coordinate joint missions, the SPA quoted Adel Al-Balawi, head of the Training and Development Authority of the Saudi Armed Forces, as saying.

The Bright Star multinational military drill was launched in 1980 as part of the U.S.-brokered peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. It is hosted by Egypt in cooperation with the United States every two years.

