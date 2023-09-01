Unifil Extension Keeps Lebanon Peacekeeping Mission On Duty

The renewal included a clause demanding UNIFIL carry out its missions in coordination with the Lebanese government, according to a statement issued by the cabinet.

The clause was demanded by Lebanon, which on Aug. 25 rejected a draft resolution that grants UNIFIL“absolute freedom of movement” in its operation in southern Lebanon.

“We thank many countries and friends for understanding Lebanon's requests,” Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati was quoted in the statement as saying.

“What has been achieved is an essential step to preserve Lebanon's rights and sovereignty,” he noted,“We will continue to work to accomplish all that is required in this context.”

The mandate for the operation of UNIFIL, which has been holding patrols along Lebanon's southern border with Israel since its establishment in 1978, is renewed annually. Its existing authorization was set to expire on Thursday.

The extension would allow the peacekeeping mission to operate for another year until Aug. 31, 2024.

The move came as tensions were increasing along the border and as Israel and Hezbollah were exchanging threats.

According to the latest data, the UNIFIL has 9,994 peacekeepers from 49 countries.

The chief of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) emphasized the importance of the political and security role of the UNIFIL in southern Lebanon to mark the International Day of UN Peacekeepers.“As peacekeepers, [Read More]

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon on Sunday urged the country and Israel to maintain calm following an incident on the demarcation Blue Line, the National News Agency reported. Earlier in the day, the Lebanese [Read More]

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reaffirmed on Monday“its strong commitment to creating space for a political and diplomatic solution between Lebanon and Israel.”“Recent events givehope,” said UNIFIL chief [Read More]

Famagusta Gazette



