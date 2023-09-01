Shenzhen And Hong Kong Collaborate To Build A World-Class Research Hub

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent move, the Chinese government unveiled the Development Plan for
Shenzhen Park of Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone. This release ushers in fresh opportunities for urban collaboration in the
Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. A wave of
scientific and technological innovation is sweeping across both Shenzhen and
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).
The Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone
is situated in the northern part of the HKSAR and the central-southern part of
Shenzhen, spanning an area of 3.89 square kilometers. Its two sections are
separated by the Shenzhen River, with the 0.87-square-kilometer Hong Kong Park
on the southern bank and the 3.02-square-kilometer Shenzhen Park on the
northern bank. These two parks are seamlessly connected through the Futian Port
and Huanggang Port -- the two land gateways that facilitate a direct linkage
between Shenzhen and the HKSAR.
"The City University of Hong Kong is only a thirty- to forty-minute journey
away from here," said Prof. Chen Fu-Rong, director of the City University of
Hong Kong Shenzhen Research Institute, who is researching electron microscopes
at the Shenzhen Park. He underscored the critical significance of "eureka
moments" in scientific innovation. "Whenever I come up with an idea in Hong
Kong, I can promptly experiment with it in the laboratory here. This is
incredibly important," he added.
Scientific and technological innovation stands as the "common denominator" that
underpins the Shenzhen-Hong Kong cooperation. With an array of policies in
play, the Shenzhen Park hones in on life sciences, information sciences, and
materials sciences as focal points for industrial development. Through vigorous
spatial reconfiguration, multiple policy support, and many other facilitative
initiatives, the park successfully draws in resources to cultivate sci-tech innovation, thereby creating an ever more robust innovative atmosphere.
Dr. Wong Ying-ho, deputy secretary-general of the Hong Kong Coalition and a
member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR, expressed, "In the
ever-competitive landscape of innovative technology, the HKSAR boasts
prestigiuniversities that are appealing to global talents. Simultaneously, Shenzhen embodies a thriving culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.
Collaboration between these two powerhouses is poised to yield optimal
outcomes."
Given differences in legal, systemic, and regulatory frameworks, Shenzhen and
the HKSAR have faced variimpediments in realizing the cross-border flow of
sci-tech innovation factors, open resource sharing, and cooperative
advancements in the technology sector. The promulgation of the Plan injects new
momentum into the Shenzhen Park, enabling it to surmount collaboration
challenges and address the "growing pains" along its development.
According to the development objectives in the Plan, by 2035, a comprehensive
pattern of collaborative innovation between the Shenzhen Park and Hong Kong
Park will have taken shape, forming a world-class research hub with globally
leading innovation capacities and a free and orderly cross-border flow of
innovation factors.
