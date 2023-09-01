Saturday, 02 September 2023 04:29 GMT

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the“ ISSUER ”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

Restriction of Subscription Orders for WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Company Limited (the“ Issuer ”) wishes to announce that in accordance with Condition 17.1(B) and with effect from 8a.m. (London time) on Friday 1 September 2023, the Issuer will temporarily no longer be accepting Subscription Orders from Authorised Participants for new ETP Securities of the following class:

Class of ETP Securities Exchange Code ISIN
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged (the“ Affected Securities ”) VIXL IE00BLRPRH06

The Issuer will make a further announcement in due course when Subscription Orders will be accepted again.

The suspension on Subscription Orders is only in respect of the Affected Securities and does not impact any other ETP Securities of the Issuer.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meaning given in the base prospecof the Issuer dated 2 August 2023.

