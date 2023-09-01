Olefin Block Copolymers Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Us$ 240.3 Million In 2023 X Herald

The use of hot melt adhesive, pressure-sensitive adhesive, and the footwear sector is the primary market-driving factors for olefin block copolymers. The use of adhesives and then footwear accounts for the majority of olefin block copolymer consumption.

A block copolymer is a copolymer composed of variblocks or segments of repeating units that are distinct from one another. Usually, it has characteristics that are superior than those of regular random copolymers or polymer mixtures. For instance, the block copolymer combines soft elastic and rigid crystalline building blocks, giving the polymer properties like excellent elasticity and heat resistance.

Alternative blocks of the hard and soft segments are called olefin block copolymers. Olefin block copolymer offers an exceptional performance balance of flexibility, high-temperature resistance, great elasticity, and strong compression set performance at room temperature thanks to its block structure. Hot melt adhesives, pressure-sensitive adhesives, and foam applications for shoes are just a few places where olefin block copolymer is used.

Key Companies Profiled



Dow Chemical Co.

Polyone (GLS Corp) Mitsubishi Chemical Co.

Country-wise Insights

How is Growing Adhesives Demand Affecting OBCs Market in the

The market for adhesives is being driven by the nation's construction projects and a rise in the need for composite joints. Theis expected to lead the adhesives industry, with the construction, transportation, and electronics sectors being the primary users.

Olefin block copolymer (OBC), tackifying resin, thermoplastic base polymer, and, in a few rare instances, wax are the main components of adhesives based on OBCs. In terms of hot tack, adhesion qualities, and flexibility, these formulations beat polyethylene-based adhesives used for packing, assembly, and other applications.

An growth in the need for sports footwear, adhesive applications, and elastic films for health & hygiene are driving the OBC market in the US.

Over the anticipated period, the market for olefin block copolymers in the United States would grow at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Future Outlook

The future of the olefin block copolymers market looks promising, driven by ongoing innovations in polymer chemistry and a growing emphasis on sustainable materials. Manufacturers are expected to continue developing tailored OBCs with specific properties to cater to diverse industry needs.

Furthermore, regulatory initiatives promoting sustainable packaging solutions and recycling are likely to boost the adoption of OBCs in the packaging industry. As technology advances, OBCs may find their way into new applications and markets, further solidifying their position in the polymer industry.

Segmentation of Olefin Block Copolymers Industry Research



By Type :



Soft

Hard

By Process :



Chain Shuttling Catalysis

Ziegler-Natta catalyst System

By Application :



Footwear



Adhesives



Houseware



Health and Hygiene Elastic Films

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

