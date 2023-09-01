

August marks Kia's 13th consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth Seven Kia models post year-over-year increases; four set new August records

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America's record-shattering sales streak continued as the brand posted best-ever August sales of 72,147 units, the second highest monthly total in company history and a 9-percent increase over the previrecord set in 2022. August also marks the fourth straight month Kia sales surpassed the 70,000 unit mark.

Kia America Extends Impressive Growth Streak with Best-Ever August Sales

Sales of Kia's battery-electric vehicles were up 100-percent over August 2022 while the brand's lineup of rugged and capable utility vehicles increased 14-percent year-over-year. Kia's retail-only performance of 67,592 units represents 9-percent growth over the same period last year.

Seven Kia models posted year-over-year sales increases including: Niro (+1,746-percent); Carnival (+176-percent); EV6 (+33-percent); Rio (+32-percent); Telluride (+13-percent); Seltos (+1-percent) and K5 (+1-percent), with four Kia models achieving best-ever August sales, including: Carnival, EV6, Niro, Telluride. Sales of Kia's utility vehicles accounted for 72-percent of the brand's overall August sales total.

"Exceeding 70,000 units for four consecutive months and doubling year-over-year sales of our electrified offerings is proof that Kia is ahead of the competition and delivering highly desirable and innovative models across many of the industry's largest segments," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia's electrified offerings combined with our rugged and capable SUVs have strategically positioned the brand to not only increase our EV market share, but further establish ourselves as the leader in innovative mobility."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives as well as significant industry awards that were bestowed on varimodels within Kia's world-class line-up, including: