Game On: Kempus Partners With The Oregon Ducks To Kickoff Football Season

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful product launch in early 2023, Kem, an innovative online platform where students discuss university life and career preparation anonymously, is venturing into new terrain. Kemis partnering with the University of Oregon (UO) and Oregon Sports Properties to sponsor their sports programs, marking a significant stride in connecting with university student bodies in a personal and meaningful way.

Kemis proud to sponsor the Sing-O-Long videoboard feature at all home Ducks football games this season. Fans will be encouraged to vote for the song of their choice via QR code on the videoboard throughout the game and join together in singing the winning song during a break in the game later on. University of Oregon students will be able to vote for their song via the Kemapp the week leading up to the game as well at each home game.

Student ambassadors from Kemwill be set up outside the South Gate of Autzen stadium encouraging students to download the app prior to each home football game, along with a select number of Oregon soccer, women's basketball, men's basketball games, and varidates at the Student Rec Center on campus.

This partnership highlights Kempus' understanding of the importance of collegiate sports and aligns with their ongoing efforts to actively enhance the university experience. Additional initiatives include Kempus' Launchpad Program, marketing internships, monthly webinars, podcasts, and more.

Lee, CEO and cofounder of Kempus, expressed his excitement: "I am thrilled to kick off a series of collegiate sports sponsorships, starting with the University of Oregon. We are open to discussing similar collaborations with other universities, as we see a great deal of promise in unifying the student body and college culture in a positive and personal way in our increasingly digital world."

"We are thrilled to partner with Kemin such an innovative way," Oregon Sports Properties General Manager, Kelly Schukart, said. "This first of its kind partnership highlights the best of what we have to offer as a property by leveraging the in-stadium experience, student gameday interaction, intellectual property, camlife, and digital aspects that Kembrings to the table."

"It's an exciting opportunity to partner with Kemon something to engage with our passionate fan base, live in real time during the game." Oregon Athletics Assistant Athletic Director of Marketing and Sales said.

"It's been great working with and his team to bring this partnership to life. We worked hand in hand with Rachael Doyle to find the right fit for Kemand our fans. The Kemapp is going to be great for students to use daily and we're excited to tie it into our gameday experience," John Finch, Director of Business Development for Oregon Sports Properties said.

The Ducks' first home football game of the 2023-24 season, featuring the sponsorship by Kempus, will take place on September 2nd in Eugene's 54,000 seat Autzen Stadium verPortland State University.

Kem(Kempus, Inc.) is an online community for verified students to anonymously connect and share reviews on their course and university experience-without fear of reprisal. With Kempus, students can access up-to-date reports on components of the university experience at a glance, and are further encouraged to dive into deeper discussions within Kempus' platform. Additionally, the Kemplatform assists the student body with early career preparation, for further empowerment. The Kemcommunity is one that strengthens its members at the individual level, to facilitate the most optimal and delightful university experience that is as unique as the students themselves. For more information about Kempus, visit

