Us Welcomes Iraqi Judicial Verdict In American Citizen Murder Case

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (KUNA) - Thewelcomed Iraqi court's decision to sentence five individuals to life imprisonment in suspicion to the killing of an American national in Baghdad late last year.
"We welcome the Iraqi court's decision to convict and sentence multiple individuals on terrorism charges for their roles in the killing ofcitizen Stephen Troell. It is critical that all those responsible for the brutal, premeditated assassination of Mr. Troell face justice and accountability," saidState Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller late Thursday.
The American citizen was killed on the evening of November 7, 2022, when unknown gunmen opened fire on his car in the Karrada area in the center of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. Troell was teaching English in Baghdad, where he had been residing since 2018. (end)
asj.aa
