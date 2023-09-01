Six-Day Military Exercises Begin In Belarus - Ukraine Strengthens Border Defense

Serhiy Nayev, the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Regarding the 'Combat Brotherhood - 2023' exercise, which started today in Belaand will last until September 6. According to military science, we always respond adequately to any changes in the operational combat situation. This is simple but very necessary military work," said Nayev.

According to him, for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, any actions by the enemy, including exercises on their territory, are a certain aspect of increased danger.

"Of course, we are responding. Commanders have been given clear tasks to strengthen the defense of the state border of Ukraine and increase vigilance at all combat positions. We realize that we can expect anything from the enemy. But he must understand that we are always ready to respond," emphasized Nayev.

As reported, the operational and strategic exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states will begin on September 1 and will last until September 6 at six training grounds in the Brest, Grodno, and Minsk regions. The program includes "the actions of collective security forces in a crisis situation in the Eastern European region," as well as intelligence activities, training of security structures, and radioactive, chemical, and biological defense units. According to the Belarusian media, two and a half thousand soldiers will take part in the exercises, and 500 pieces of equipment will be used.