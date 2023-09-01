Estithmar Holding Announces New Subsidiary In Jordan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. announced yesterday the establishment of a new subsidiary company with limited liability in Jordan.
Estithmar Holding stated that its subsidiary Elegancia Facilities Management W.L.L. established a new company Mina Facilities Management W.L.L. in Jordan, in partnership with the Jordanian company Total Care Facilities Company.
The establishment of this company comes as a continuation of the expansion of the company's projects abroad.
In the last ten years, Elegancia Facilities Management has developed to become one of the largest facilities management companies in the region.
