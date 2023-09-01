Realty Trading Exceeds Qr312m Last Week

Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from August 20 to August 24, 2023, reached QR283,957,679, while the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin during the same period reached QR28,237,639.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, commercial shops, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in, Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, and Al Shamal municipalities, and in Lusail, the Pearl, and Leqtaifiya zones.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered in the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from August 13 to August 17, 2023, reached QR213,826,383.