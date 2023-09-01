Sustainable Auto Transport - Reliable Carriers Named A Smartway“High Performer” By The Epa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Auto Transport company Reliable Carriers earns top ranks for their commitment towards sustainability
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Reliable Carriers is proud to have been recognized as a 2023 SmartWay“High Performer” for carbon emissions as a truck carrier by theEnvironmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Fewer than 10% of all SmartWay carriers operate fleets efficient enough to make the High Performer list for carbon emissions. The SmartWay program noted that a High Performer such as Reliable Carriers consumes less fuel for every mile traveled and for every ton of freight that is moved.
Our team is dedicated to reducing our environmental footprint by continually investing into our modern fleet of equipment, optimizing our dispatching & load planning, and implementing a variety of fuel saving practices & technologies.
SmartWay 2023 High Performers - Truck Carriers
