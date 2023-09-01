Barshim Seals Zurich Triumph

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Mutaz Barshim yesterday bagged his second Diamond League victory of the season after leaping to a fabul2.35m in men's high jump event in the Weltklasse meeting at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich.

Barshim, who missed out on fourth consecutive world title in Budapest after settling for a bronze medal, looked in great touch taking his winning jump in the first attempt.

New Zealand's Hamish Kerr finished second after clearing 2.33m while South Korea's Woo Sanghyeok secured third position with a jump of 2.31m.

Reigning world champion GianmaTamberi of Italy finished fourth after he failed to go beyond 2.28m which he cleared in his third and final attempt.

Barshim, who also won in Silesia meeting in July, had a smooth start leaping to 2.15m and 2.20m in his first tries before he had to take a second jump to surpass the 2.24m barrier. He then cleared 2.28m, 2.31m, 2.33m and 2.35 in his first attempts.

“I had some solid jumps today - to jump 2.35 and I am not the freshest coming from the World Champs physically and mentally a bit tired but I am proud of myself today,” the 32-year-old said after his victory yesterday.

“It felt good and it was a good competition. You know, last week it was really hot today so this weather feels pretty cold. To win one race, it does not mean anything, you need to prove it. That is the sport - sometimes you are up, sometimes you are down. So I am very glad for the win today.”

Barshim hoped to show a better performance in his forthcoming assignments after victory in Zurich.

“I really felt like I found something that was missing in my jumps. Now, Eugene is probably on the schedule but for us, the Asian Games is very important too so I need to talk to my agent first,” the Olympic champions said.