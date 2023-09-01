Amir Condoles With President Of Tajikistan Over Floods

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent cables of condolences to President of Tajikistan H E Emomali Rahmon, on the victims of the floods that hit Tajikistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of condolences to Prime Minister of Tajikistan H E Kokhir Rasulzoda, on the victims of the floods that hit Tajikistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
