Amir Condoles With President Of Tajikistan Over Floods

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent cables of condolences to President of Tajikistan H E Emomali Rahmon, on the victims of the floods that hit Tajikistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of condolences to Prime Minister of Tajikistan H E Kokhir Rasulzoda, on the victims of the floods that hit Tajikistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.