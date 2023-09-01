Amir Congratulates President Of Trinidad And Tobago

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
DOHA: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent yesterday a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Paula-Weekes, on the occasion of her country's independence day.
Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Paula-Weekes, on the occasion of her country's independence day.
Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley, on the occasion of his country's independence day.
