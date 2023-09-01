Environment Ministry Organises Awareness Campaign To Mark Whale Shark Day

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change celebrated International Whale Shark Day, which falls on August 30 every year, by organising an awareness event at the Mall of Qatar as part of its commitment to protecting the marine environment and its biodiversity, as the whale shark is one of the endangered fish species.

The celebration included screening of a documentary film about the whale shark, which is found in large numbers in the Qatari territorial waters, in addition to holding an exhibition of photographs by Qatari artist Azzam Al Mannai for this creature while it was in the territorial waters in the north-east of the country.

In a statement on this occasion, Head of the Marine Life Development Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Jassim Lari, said that the ministry's celebration of International Whale Shark Day comes within the framework of its interest in joining the countries of the world in all international environmental events, which contribute to environment preservation and sustainable development. He pointed out that the whale shark is considered an endangered species, which made it the foof the ministry's attention and its keenness to protect it from all dangers threatening its life.

He added that the ministry is keen on the participation of the public and young people in this celebration within its extensive awareness campaign to educate the local community on all environmental issues. He indicated that the event aims to familiarize the public with this fish species and the importance of preserving the global environment balance, in addition to explaining the threats facing the whale shark's existence.