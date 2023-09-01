Shafallah Center Receives New Members For Academic Year 2023-2024

Doha, Qatar: The Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities of Qatar Foundation for Social Work has said that it will provide enhanced services for the new academic year 2023-2024 to receive its new members and provide with what they need in their educational and rehabilitation process at the center.

On this occasion, Executive Director of Shafallah Center. Laalei Abu Alfain said that the services that have been developed or have been introduced at the center meet the needs of the members during their new academic year - within the framework of the administration's concern for their comfort - by providing services that suit students in varifields.

She indicated that the management of the center seeks to prepare, develop, and implement educational and training programs, plans, and strategies that suit members with mild and moderate intellectual disabilities and autism and develop all their abilities, in addition to providing other supportive services such as modified sports, assistive technology, artistic and musical education, as well as seeking to develop the capabilities of male and female teachers in the field of special education.

Abu Alfain pointed out that the center seeks to provide educational, rehabilitative, social, health, promotional, and vocational services to its members with disabilities and to provide supportive and guidance services to the families of the target groups, including individual and group guidance.

In this context, the Shafallah Center organised a ceremony to welcome its members, which included varientertainment and educational segments and competitions within an entertaining, challenging, and exciting atmosphere.