Al Attiyah Eyes Title After Win In Penultimate Stage

Qatar's Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel won the fourth stage at the Rally Argentina (Desafio Ruta 40) to extend their lead yesterday.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing duo finished two minutes 14 seconds ahead of closest rival Yazeed Al Rajhi of Saudi Arabia and 4:14 secs in front of local hero Juan Cruz Yacopini.

With one stage remaining, Al Attiyah also extended his overall lead to 15:42 secs over Yacopini and 20:26 secs over Al Rajhi, who is his main rival for the FIA World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) title.

The five-time Dakar Rally champion, Al Attiyah currently leads the W2RC standings with 144 points after winning the Dakar and Sonora rallies earlier this season.