Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Uzbekistan On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday, on his country's national day.
His Highness wished Mirziyoyev a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for Uzbekistan. (end)
