Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program


Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 24 August 2023 to 30 August 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 August 2023 to 30 August 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 60 202 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 24 August 2023 to 30 August 2023:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
24 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 534 42.93 43.12 42.70 323 435
MTF CBOE 3 183 42.93 43.22 42.74 136 646
MTF Turquoise 849 42.91 43.08 42.74 36 431
MTF Aquis 919 42.94 43.38 42.70 39 462
25 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 759 43.54 43.82 43.08 337 827
MTF CBOE 3 146 43.55 43.82 43.10 137 008
MTF Turquoise 768 43.55 43.82 43.10 33 446
MTF Aquis 1 025 43.57 43.82 43.32 44 659
28 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 4 699 43.86 44.16 43.74 206 098
MTF CBOE 1 883 43.88 44.08 43.64 82 626
MTF Turquoise 437 43.89 44.08 43.78 19 180
MTF Aquis 485 43.92 44.12 43.76 21 301
29 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 447 43.86 44.04 43.70 326 625
MTF CBOE 3 191 43.84 44.04 43.76 139 893
MTF Turquoise 706 43.83 43.98 43.76 30 944
MTF Aquis 900 43.84 43.98 43.74 39 456
30 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 196 43.80 43.62 44.16 402 785
MTF CBOE 3 926 43.81 43.54 44.16 171 998
MTF Turquoise 937 43.81 43.64 44.14 41 050
MTF Aquis 1 212 43.80 43.54 44.16 53 086
Total 60 202 43.59 44.16 42.70 2 623 956

On 30 August 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 785 745 own shares, or 4.99% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

