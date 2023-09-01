Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $1.61 and amounted $90.46 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $73.1 per barrel, up by $1.57 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $1.26 compared to the previprice and made up $87.36 per barrel on August 31.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 1.