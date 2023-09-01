Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The price of
Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $1.57 and amounted to $91.43 per
barrel on August 31, Trend reports, referring to the source from the
country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $1.61 and amounted
$90.46 per barrel.
Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea
port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk
pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled
$73.1 per barrel, up by $1.57 as compared to the previous
price.
Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in
the North Sea, increased by $1.26 compared to the previprice
and made up $87.36 per barrel on August 31.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 1.
