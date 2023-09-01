Trucks With Flour From Baku For Armenian Residents Of Karabakh Stand Still On Aghdam-Khankendi Road (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 1. A food cargo
sent from Baku for the Armenian residents of Karabakh has been on
the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the fourth day, Trend's Karabakh bureau
reports.
Two trucks with 40 tons of flour are waiting in front of the
post of Russian peacekeepers on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.
Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society
spent the night in tents set up on the territory.
The delivery from the Azerbaijani side was supposed to be picked
up by another truck, from the other side of the post, however the
criminal separatist regime created by Armenia in Khankendi, doesn't
allow it to take on the cargo.
On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society
organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of people of
Armenian origin living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region. At
the initial stage, it was planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along
the Aghdam-Khankendi road.
