Foreign Trade Turnover Of Kazakhstan Reaches Record Level, President Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 1. The foreign
trade turnover of Kazakhstan reached a record level - $136 billion
in 2022, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a message
to the people of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
According to him, to become a truly developed country,
Kazakhstan must combine political reforms with deep and
comprehensive social and economic transformations.
Tokayev noted that despite the difficult geopolitical situation,
Kazakhstan maintains a positive trend in all key indicators of
economic development.
"Kazakhstan's GDP amounted to 104 trillion tenge (about $228
billion). A record $28 billion in foreign direct investment has
been attracted to the country. The foreign trade turnover also
reached a record level - $136 billion, of which $84 billion falls
on exports," he said.
Tokayev added that the pillar of the stability of Kazakh economy
- external reserves - came close to $100 billion.
