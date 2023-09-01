Saturday, 02 September 2023 05:54 GMT

Azerbaijan's Trade House To Open In Beijing


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Azerbaijan's Trade House will open in Beijing, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

