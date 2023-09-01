Russian Army Shells Two Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the aggressor shelled Velyka Mykhailivka community in Synelnykove district. A power line was damaged. The same community was hit again in the morning," the report says.

According to Lysak, in the morning, the invaders shelled Nikopol district with artillery and targeted Marhanets community.

The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.

According to preliminary data, there have been no casualties among civilians.

As reported, on the afternoon of August 31, the Russian army shelled Nikopol.