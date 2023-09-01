Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 263,490

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 4,459 enemy tanks (+23 in the past day), 8,613 armored combat vehicles (+9), 5,530 artillery systems (+23), 735 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 500 air defense systems, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 4,421 unmanned aerial vehicles (+4), 1,419 cruise missiles, 18 warships/cutters, 8,009 motor vehicles (+33), and 831 special equipment units (+1).

The data are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, more than 25 combat clashes were recorded at the front in the past 24 hours.