Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 263,490

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 263,490 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 1, 2023, including 470 invaders in the past day alone.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 4,459 enemy tanks (+23 in the past day), 8,613 armored combat vehicles (+9), 5,530 artillery systems (+23), 735 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 500 air defense systems, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 4,421 unmanned aerial vehicles (+4), 1,419 cruise missiles, 18 warships/cutters, 8,009 motor vehicles (+33), and 831 special equipment units (+1).
Read also: Russian air defence struggling with detecting, destroying OWA-UAVs – UK intel
The data are being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, more than 25 combat clashes were recorded at the front in the past 24 hours.
