Invaders Shell Kherson Region 61 Times In Past Day, Civilian Killed

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the past day, the enemy launched 61 attacks, firing 290 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad MLRS, UAVs and aircraft... Due to Russian aggression, one person was killed, and another one was injured," Prokudin noted.

He clarified that the enemy fired 14 shells at the city of Kherson. The invaders targeted residential areas in the region's settlements.

As reported, on August 30, Russian invaders launched 85 attacks on Kherson region.

Photo is illustrative