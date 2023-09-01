Air Defenses Intercept One Of Two Kalibr Missiles Fired By Russia At Ukraine Overnight

The Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of September 1, 2023, the enemy struck with Kalibr cruise missiles. Two missiles were launched from the Black Sea (Feodosia district)," the report says.

One missile was destroyed, while another one hit a private enterprise in Vinnytsia region.

Property, private cars were damaged. Assistance is being provided to injured persons.

As Ukrinform reported, the air raid alert throughout Ukraine lasted for more than an hour last night.