One Civilian Killed, One Injured In Donetsk Region In Past Day

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"On August 31, Russians killed one local resident of Donetsk region - in Myrne. Another person in the region was wounded yesterday," Kyrylenko wrote.

He added that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, on August 30, the Russian army killed two residents of Donetsk region and wounded another five.

Illustrative photo, Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram