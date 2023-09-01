One Civilian Killed, One Injured In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian aggression, one civilian was killed and another one was injured in Donetsk region on August 31.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"On August 31, Russians killed one local resident of Donetsk region - in Myrne. Another person in the region was wounded yesterday," Kyrylenko wrote.
He added that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, on August 30, the Russian army killed two residents of Donetsk region and wounded another five.
Illustrative photo, Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram
