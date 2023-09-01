(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) --
1965 -- Kuwait Credit and Saving Bank began offering social loans for citizens to help them in marriage, education or treatment abroad. The interest-free loans could be paid by citizens over 60 months maximum.
1987 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree regarding the combat against narcotics and regulation of their use.
1999 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received credentials of Jordan's Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Al-Qaraan following chilling relations between the two countries since 1990.
2001 -- Kuwait Ministry of Health began collecting healthcare treatment fees from expatriates.
2003 -- State of Kuwait increased custom tariffs from four to five percents in line with the unified duties of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
2004 -- Mubarak Faleh Ra'ee Al-Fahma, a renowned politician who was elected as parliament member in 1981 and 1985, passed away at age of 67.
2007 -- State of Kuwait began implementation of a government decision to make the weekend on Friday and Saturday instead of Thursday and Friday.
2016 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced new higher fuel prices.
2019 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced that its water research center obtained a patent on the establishment of water desalination stations. (end) aa
