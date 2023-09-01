Kpc: Kuwait Oil Price Up 56 Cents To Usd 89.77 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 56 cents to USD 89.77 per barrel on Thursday in contrast with USD 89.21 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
The prices of both the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate at the global level went down by USD 1 and USD 2 respectively, settling each at USD 86.86 pb and USD 83.63 pb. (end)
