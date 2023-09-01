Dodging A Bullet At Second Thomas Shoal: What's Next?

On August 5, a

China Coast Guard vessel

used a water cannon in an attempt to prevent Philippine government-charted boats escorted by its coast-guard vessels from delivering supplies to its troops on the purposely grounded military transport BRP Sierra Madre on Second Thomas Shoal.

This was followed by widespread reporting and condemnation of China's actions.



China also includes the submerged reef as part of its historic claim to much of the South China Sea.



Meanwhile Washington vowed to back Manila per its Mutual Defense Treaty if Philippine public vessels – including its coast guard – were attacked.

The Philippines announced it would try again, and it did

so on August 23. Given the history and context, this attempt to deliver supplies was a challenge to China.

A confrontation seemed imminent. Something had to give – and it did.



Two Philippine Coast Guard vessels accompanied the chartered navy-crewed civilian boats carrying the supplies. Despite China's strenuverbal warnings and aggressive behavior, this mission was successful.

During the event, asurveillance plane flew overhead. A China Coast Guard radio operator

warned

the Philippine Coast Guard vessels to leave or“bear full responsibility for all the consequences.”

This threat was ominbecause China's coast guard is now

authorized

by Beijing to“use all necessary means including weapons to enforce China's maritime claims.”

