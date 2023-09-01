Why China Can't Stop Propping Property

It was aimed at“maintaining orderly and stable real estate financing, improving financial services for building handover, handling risks of distressed real estate companies, and increasing financial support for housing rental.”



China's overall real estate policy has relaxed since then. On July 10, 2023, the People's Bank of China and the National Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau issued an additional notice to extend the policy period.

This reaffirms Beijing's commitment to supporting the“healthy development” of the real estate industry. The extension involves two key points.

Financial institutions were encouraged to support existing real estate loans through loan extensions and adjusted repayments. Loans due before December 31, 2024, could be extended for an additional year without changing their classification.



Loans issued for unfinished projects before December 31, 2024, by commercial banks that adhere to the 2022 Notice will not be downgraded during the loans' term. For newly issued loans that become non-performing, the institutions and personnel performing their duties can be exempted from liability.

Such persistent policy support for the real estate industry may create moral hazard and hamper the consumption-driven economic development model that Beijing wants. Some posit that the Chinese government still staunchly backs this industry because housing represents more than 70 % of urban household wealth.

