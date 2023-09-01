Havila Shipping Asa: Reach Subsea Has Exercised One Year Option For Havila Subsea

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reach Subsea has exercised one year option for Havila Subsea.
Following the exercise, the ship will be on contract to the end of 2024.
Contacts
Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
