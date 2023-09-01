Total Voting Rights and Capital

OctoApollo VCT plc ('the Company') announces that as at 31 August 2023 its issued share capital consists of 725,536,421‬‬ Ordinary shares of 0.1p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 725,536,421.

The above figure of 725,536,421‬‬ may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.