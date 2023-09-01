(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
PayPoint plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights
In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:
The Company's capital consists of 72,667,120 ordinary shares with voting rights.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
1 September 2023
Enquiries:
PayPoint plc
Susan Court, Company Secretary
+44(0)1707600300
MENAFN01092023004107003653ID1106994825
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.