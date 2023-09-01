Tigers Onboard Srilankan Airlines

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Dhaka: The National Cricket Team of Bangladesh, popularly known as The Tigers, became the latest international cricket stars to fly onboard SriLankan Airlines.
The team travelled from Dhaka to Colombo on August 27, 2023 to participate in the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup.
SriLankan Airlines ensured excellent service to the special guests onboard who delighted to receive the warm reception.
Read More:
PATA arranges mega event to attract regional tourists
SriLankan Airlines currently operates daily flights between Dhaka and Colombo.
MENAFN01092023000163011034ID1106994817
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.