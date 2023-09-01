Tigers Onboard Srilankan Airlines

Dhaka: The National Cricket Team of Bangladesh, popularly known as The Tigers, became the latest international cricket stars to fly onboard SriLankan Airlines.

The team travelled from Dhaka to Colombo on August 27, 2023 to participate in the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup.

SriLankan Airlines ensured excellent service to the special guests onboard who delighted to receive the warm reception.



Read More:

PATA arranges mega event to attract regional tourists

SriLankan Airlines currently operates daily flights between Dhaka and Colombo.

T