Dubai: Emirates passengers will have the opportunity to enjoy an interview with astronaut Dr. Sultan AlNeyadi, chatting about his 'inflight experience' in space - as he fearlessly floats 400 kilometres above our planet. The interview will be live on the Emirates World Channel of the airline's inflight entertainment system 'ice from September 1, 2023, the same day the astronaut will begin his journey home to Earth, having completed a six-month science mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The journey home from space is expected to take up to 16 hours.The interview for Emirates ice was conducted from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) Mission Control Centre, via Nin Houston, through a space to ground communication link.

Interviewed by Emirates SVP of IFE and Connectivity - Patrick Brannelly, Dr AlNeyadi fondly describes his inflight meals, how he stays connected to family and the entertainment available onboard the spacecraft, with Patrick drawing parallels with the Emirates experience.

At an incredible ISS altitude of 400 kilometres and an orbital speed of 28,000 kilometres per hour, the live footage is interspersed with Dr AlNeyadi enjoying his coffee in microgravity, conducting experiments, and strapping in for his daily workout where he overlooks spectacular views of plEarth and takes in the weather conditions of our world at a glance.

Emirates inflight entertainment system now offers more than 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment, 80 Academy Award® winning films, over 2,000 movies, 650 TV shows, and 4,000 hours of music, podcasts, and audio books across 40 languages.

Emirates now serves Dhaka with 21 weekly flights and via Dubai offers convenient connections to nearly 140 destination across six continents.

