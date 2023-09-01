Delta Flight Hits Severe Turbulence - 11 Hospitalised

Dhaka : Eleven passengers and crew were hospitalised on August 29 following severe turbulence on a Delta flight from Milan to Atlanta, the US-based airline said.

It is unclear how many total people out of the 151 passengers and 14-member crew were injured beyond the 11 taken to hospital, or what the extent of the injuries are for those hospitalised.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which reported that the turbulence occurred some 64 kilometers from the Atlanta airport, will investigate the incident, a spokesman said to media.

Read More:

Oman Air takes eco-friendly initiatives

Scientists have reported that so-called "clear-air turbulence" - which is hard to predict and happens without obviously bad weather, typically occurring above 15,000 feet - is becoming more frequent due to climate change.#

-B