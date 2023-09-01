Bw Offshore: Short-Term Contract Extension For Abo Fpso

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Short-term c ontract extension for Abo FPSO
BW Offshore has signed a short-term extension for Abo FPSO with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of ENI S.p.A., until 14 September 2023.
MENAFN01092023004107003653ID1106994284
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.