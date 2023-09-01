Bw Energy: Mandatory Notification Of Trade

Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy Limited (“BWE”), bought 60 000 shares in BWE on Aug 31st at an average price of NOK 25.04 per share. Following this transaction, Aholds 3,881,085 shares in BW Energy Limited.

