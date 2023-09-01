Compagnie Financière Tradition: Net Profit Group Share Of Chf 51.0M, Up 8.0%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Lausanne, 1 September 2023

to Article 53 of the Six Exchange

Regulation Listing Rules Lausanne, 1 September 2023

Growth in revenue (including share of joint ventures) to CHF 552.4m, up 11.8%*

Operating profit (including share of joint ventures) increase by 41.9%* to CHF 74.0m, for a margin of 13.4%

profit Group share of CHF 51.0m, up 8.0%*

Basic earnings per share up 10.5%* to CHF 6.93



* Variation in constant currencies



In CHF m (except basic earnings per share)

H1 2023 H1 2022 Variation in current currencies Variation in constant currencies Reported results (IFRS) Revenue 513.3 483.9 +6.1% +12.5% Operating profit 60.9 43.9 +38.8% +47.7% Operating margin 11.9% 9.1% Profit before tax 69.1 67.4 +2.6% +10.7% profit Group share 51.0 51.1 -0.1% +8.0% Basic earnings per share 6.93 6.78 +2.2% +10.5% Results including share of joint ventures1) Revenue 552.4 525.1 +5.2% +11.8% Operating profit 74.0 56.0 +32.2% +41.9% Operating margin 13.4% 10.7%

1) with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

Overview

The level of activity during the first semester continued along the lines of last year, driven by central bank monetary tightening policy to combat stubborn inflation. Compagnie Financière Tradition maintained its growth momentum, underpinned by its organic growth strategy.

Against this backdrop, the Group's consolidated revenue including the share of joint ventures was up 11.8% at constant exchange rates to CHF 552.4m compared with CHF 525.1m in 2022. Revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 11.6% at constant exchange rates to CHF 534.0m, while revenue from the online forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB), was ahead 18.7% to CHF 18.4m.

Operating profit including the share of joint ventures was CHF 74.0m against CHF 56.0m in H1 2022, up 41.9% at constant exchange rates, for an operating margin of 13.4% and 10.7% respectively.

Reported revenue and operating profit

Reported consolidated revenue (IFRS) was up 12.5% at constant exchange rates to CHF 513.3m compared with CHF 483.9m in H1 2022.

Reported operating profit was CHF 60.9m against CHF 43.9m in 2022, up 47.7% at constant exchange rates for an operating margin of 11.9% against 9.1% in the previperiod.

< />The Group recognisedfinancial expense of CHF 4.5m in the first six months of 2023, againstfinancial income of CHF 9.4m in H1 2022. Interest income was up more than CHF 3.0m on the previperiod on the back of higher interest rates on cash investments. Income generated,of interest expense on bank loans and bonds, was CHF 0.4m, compared with aexpense of CHF 3.8m in H1 2022.foreign exchange results driven by exchange rate fluctuations generated a loss of CHF 3.9m for the period, compared with a gain of CHF 14.4m in H1 2022.

The share in the results of associates and joint ventures was CHF 12.8m against CHF 14.1m in H1 2022, however up 0.3% at constant exchange rates.

The Group's tax expense amounted to CHF 15.1m against CHF 13.1m in H1 2022 for an effective tax rate of 27% against 25% in the previperiod.

Consolidatedprofit was CHF 54.0m compared with CHF 54.3m in H1 2022 with a Group share of CHF 51.0m against CHF 51.1m in 2022, nonetheless an increase of 8.0% at constant exchange rates. As a result, basic earnings per share increased by 10.5% at constant exchange rates to CHF 6.93, compared with CHF 6.78 in the previperiod.

Balance sheet

The Group maintained its foon a sound balance sheet with a strong capital position while keeping a low level of intangible assets and a strongcash position. Consolidated equity, before deduction of treasury shares of CHF 20.9m, was CHF 447.4m at 30 June 2023, with acash balance of CHF 257.2m, including the Group's share ofcash held by joint ventures, compared with CHF 198.8m at 30 June 2022.

Consolidated equity stood at CHF 426.4m (31 December 2022: CHF 442.5m) of which CHF 406.5m was attributable to shareholders of the parent (31 December 2022: CHF 416.8m). Total cash including financial assets at fair value,of financial debts, was CHF 169.8m at 30 June 2023 against CHF 149.1m at 31 December 2022.

Outlook

Compagnie Financière Tradition will pursue its organic growth strategy while remaining attentive to external growth opportunities. In addition, the Group will maintain its historical foon the quality of its balance sheet and its strong cost discipline as well as its ongoing investments in the deployment of its hybrid broking capabilities throughout its operations and in its data and analytics activities with the support of its developed data science expertise.

Half-year reportThe 2023 half-year report of Compagnie Financière Traditionis now available on the Company's website at

Compagnie Financière Traditionis one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries. Compagnie Financière Traditionemploys more than 2.400 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products. bonds. interest rate. currency and credit derivatives. equities. equity derivatives. interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products. and precimetals). Compagnie Financière Tradition(CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit .



Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant Compagnie Financière Tradition Voxia communication +41 (0)21 343 52 87 +41 (0)22 591 22 63

