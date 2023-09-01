Ukraine Used Cardboard Drones To Light Up Russian Airfield

Australia has been supplying Ukraine with 100 of the drones per month from March this year as part of an aid package deal worth an estimated US$20 following an agreement struck in July 2021, according to the Australian Army Defense Innovation Hub .

Emerging technologies tend to override current technologies and, in turn, this generates competitive counter-technologies. This circular relationship driven by innovation is often critical in warfare as it can provide key technological advances.

Drone technology was originally developed for military use. It was then seen to offer opportunities in the civilian sphere for logistics, delivery and disaster relief. This then in turn has offered new innovations that can translate to military applications.

Conflicts in the future will be particularly shaped by drones , which will have implications for international relations, security and defense.

The Australian firm Sypaq , an engineering and solutions company founded in 1992, created the Corvo Precision Payload Delivery System (PPDS) for use in military, law enforcement, border security and emergency services, as well as food security, asset inspection and search and rescue.